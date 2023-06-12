Cyprus: pensioner jailed for starting deadly fire

A pensioner has been served an 8-year prison sentence for starting the deadly fire in Arakapas which spread to other areas in the hills above Limassol and Larnaca, leaving four dead.

Fanned by strong winds, the blaze in July 2021 destroyed 55 square kilometres of forest land, cultivations, and homes.

The decision of the Criminal Court to send the 69-year-old to prison was unanimous.

