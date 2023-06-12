Cyprus police open murder case after man shot dead

Police in Cyprus have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed outside his house in Pareklisia, on the outskirts of Limassol.

Police were alerted to a disturbance on Saturday morning after shots were fired just after midnight. The body of the victim was found beside his car.

According to CyBC, he suffered bullet wounds to his arms, legs and chest.

A police spokesman said the area had been combed for evidence.

Bullet casings have been collected and sent for scientific tests.

CCTV footage from the area is also being examined and local residents interviewed.

Elsewhere, Larnaca police are probing a bomb blast which occurred outside a house in Teresafanou at 4am on Sunday.

The high powered explosive had been detonated with a slow-burning fuse, according to a Fire Service spokesman.

The owners of the property were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Investigations continue after a bomb exploded outside the building of the Cyprus Referees Association in the early hours of last Thursday.