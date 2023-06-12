Erdogan visiting northern Cyprus to discuss ‘developments’ on the island

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting northern Cyprus Monday.

This is his first overseas trip since winning re-election last month.

According to a press statement from Erdogan’s office: ‘Developments on the island will be discussed in detail with regard to their regional and global dimensions’.

After holding talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Erdogan will convey ‘important messages’ pertaining to his policy on the Cyprus problem during a press briefing in the afternoon, expected at around 2.30pm.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.

The north of Cyprus – or 'TRNC' – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.