Erdogan’s restructuring of the country’s economic administration underway

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new governor of Türkiye’s central bank, the Official Gazette has confirmed.

Graduating from industrial engineering at Istanbul’s Bogazici University, Erkan has a doctorate in operations research and financial engineering from Princeton University.

She has served as the former co-CEO at U.S.-based First Republic Bank, member of the board of directors at Marsh McLennan, managing director at Goldman Sachs, and board member at the jewelry firm Tiffany & Co.

The appointment took place as part of Erdogan’s restructuring of the country’s economic administration, following the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

After his sworn-in last week for another five-year term following the victory in the May 28 election, Erdogan made a major reshuffle in his cabinet and appointed Mehmet Simsek as the new treasury and finance minister, signaling that the government would tighten monetary policies after years of low interest rates.

In the past two years, the Turkish lira has experienced a significant decline in value against the U.S. dollar, losing more than 60 percent of its value. This downward trend resulted in the Turkish currency reaching an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, with an exchange rate of over 23.5 liras against the greenback.

Turkey's economy outperformed market expectations, with a year-on-year growth of 4 percent in the first quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Wednesday. This growth follows a 3.5 percent annual expansion in the final quarter of