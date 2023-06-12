Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 86, ANSA news agency reported Monday.

He was admitted to hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukaemia, according to the hospital.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is a junior partner in the coalition supporting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. ■

