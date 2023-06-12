New award given to young talented designer at Athens Fashion Week

The “New Designer Award” was given to young talented creators on Saturday evening during the 32nd Athens Fashion Week (AFW), which is running in the Greek capital from June 8 to 12.

The new award was supported by Chinese liquor maker Kweichow Moutai and sponsored by Christos Kaglis & Co., its distributor in Greece.

The aim of the new award was to promote the integration of European fashion and Chinese culture, discover and support innovative and talented emerging designers living in Greece, Georgios Kagklis, the head of Christos Kaglis & Co., told Xinhua.

The new award will help young designers to make significant progress in the local and international fashion markets, Notis Panagiotou, AFW creative director, explained.

“Multiculturalism and the exchange of cultures and ideas are very important,” Leonidas Giannopoulos, who was awarded as Best New Designer, said.

Pavlos Kirkos was the winner of Best Catwalk category and Irene Jerasovich of Best Trendsetter.

AFW was organized under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organization and the City of Athens, among others.

In addition to cooperation with AFW, Kweichow Moutai held a food-tasting banquet at the foot of the Athens Acropolis on Saturday night. ■