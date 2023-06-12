Senior YPG members killed by Turkish forces

At least seven members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) were killed by Turkish forces in retaliation for YPG’s harassing fires, Türkiye’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
Among the killed were two senior YPG members, the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the YPG launched mortar/rocket harassing fires on Turkish security posts in the Cibrin Base area in northern Syria and the Oncupinar area in southern Türkiye, said the statement.
There is no damage to the Turkish soldiers, police, or base areas, it said.
Türkiye sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years. ■
