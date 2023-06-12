Tunisia and EU seek ways to combat illegal immigration

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday received three European leaders to discuss relations between Tunisia and the European Union (EU) and ways to combat illegal immigration, according to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency.

Saied met President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it noted.

Prior to the visit of the European leaders, the European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer announced in a press conference held in Brussels last week that the meeting between the Tunisian and European leaders would focus on relations between the EU and Tunisia, cooperation agreements in the sectors of economy, energy and illegal immigration, as well as the EU’s support to Tunisia in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular points of illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigration attempts from Tunisia to Italy has been on the rise. ■

