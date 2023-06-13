22 U.S. soldiers injured in helicopter mishap in Syria

June 13, 2023

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured and receiving treatment after a “helicopter mishap” in northeastern Syria on Sunday, U.S. Central Command said in a press release published on Tuesday.

Dated Monday in its text, the release said the soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries from the incident, and 10 were “evacuated to higher care facilities” for treatment.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” U.S. Central Command said in the release. ■

