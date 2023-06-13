Assad looks ahead to Syria-Türkiye normalization talks

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that the Syria-Türkiye normalization talks should work toward the goals of Turkish withdrawal from Syria and counter-terrorism, state news agency SANA reported.

During his meeting with visiting Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor Ali Asghar Khaji, Assad said Syria’s main goals in the upcoming talks are Turkish withdrawal from Syrian territory and the fight against terrorism.

The two sides must find ways to realize these goals in cooperation with the Russian and Iranian sides, the president added.

For his part, Asghar Khaji, an advisor on special political affairs, lauded Syria for normalization with some other Arab countries.

Iran and Russia have been mediating normalization talks between Syria and Türkiye recently, arranging several meetings on the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers.

Since late last year when Russia and Iran were paving the way for the Syria-Türkiye negotiations, the Syrian government has prioritized the withdrawal of the Turkish forces from Syria as a prerequisite for the normalization. ■

