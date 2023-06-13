Cyprus: Limassol homeowner shoots alleged burglar

Limassol District Court has issued a five day remand order against an 82-year-old man who shot and critically injured an alleged burglar.

The pensioner claimed he fired a shotgun in the air when he thought someone was entering his yard with the intention of stealing electrical cables.

The man claimed he was a frequent victim of break-ins, which he always reported to police.

The alleged burglar, 67, was hit in the chest and underwent surgery at Limassol Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A police spokesman told state radio that the injured man is a ‘person known to the authorities for burglaries, thefts and other criminal cases’.

Police in Cyprus have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed outside his house in Pareklisia, on the outskirts of Limassol. Police were alerted to a disturbance on Saturday morning after shots were [Read More]

A pensioner has been served an 8-year prison sentence for starting the deadly fire in Arakapas which spread to other areas in the hills above Limassol and Larnaca, leaving four dead. Fanned by strong winds, [Read More]