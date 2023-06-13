Cyprus: Limassol homeowner shoots alleged burglar

June 13, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Mediterranean Focus 0

Limassol District Court has issued a five day remand order against an 82-year-old man who shot and critically injured an alleged burglar.

The pensioner claimed he fired a shotgun in the air when he thought someone was entering his yard with the intention of stealing electrical cables.

The man claimed he was a frequent victim of break-ins, which he always reported to police.

The alleged burglar, 67, was hit in the chest and underwent surgery at Limassol Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A police spokesman told state radio that the injured man is a ‘person known to the authorities for burglaries, thefts and other criminal cases’.

Cyprus police open murder case after man shot dead

June 12, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

Police in Cyprus have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed outside his house in Pareklisia, on the outskirts of Limassol. Police were alerted to a disturbance on Saturday morning after shots were [Read More]

Cyprus: pensioner jailed for starting deadly fire

June 12, 2023 Famagusta Gazette 0

A pensioner has been served an 8-year prison sentence for starting the deadly fire in Arakapas which spread to other areas in the hills above Limassol and Larnaca, leaving four dead. Fanned by strong winds, [Read More]

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8557 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG