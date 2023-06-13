Cyprus: Window of British soldier calls for truth

The widow of a British soldier killed in a crash at RAF Akrotiri has called for the American driver involved to “come clean and tell the truth”.
According to the BBC, Colour Sgt Anthony Oxley – who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan – died after he was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman on 14 June 2016.
Sally Oxley said attending an inquest in Cyprus on the eve of the seventh anniversary of his death was “soul destroying”.
The US Air Force said the driver was “not charged with any crimes”.
Mr Oxley, who was a drum major in the 2nd Battalion Yorkshire Regiment, was airlifted to hospital in Nicosia after the crash but died hours later having sustained serious head, neck and leg injuries.
Cyprus: SBA Police and Environment Department join forces to combat illegal dog training
The Sovereign Base Areas Environment Department and Police are undertaking intensive joint operations to find and report people training hunting dogs illegally within important and sensitive Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas at [Read More]
Bases Emergency Services in Cyprus conduct joint training
British military medics have delivered essential training to Bases emergency services this month. The training, which took place at the Akrotiri Medical Centre focused on the response to heart attacks and the safe transfer of [Read More]
Bases and National Guard in joint training
British Forces Cyprus officials are looking forward to more opportunities to train alongside the National Guard (NG) after yesterday’s successful joint exercise just outside of Nicosia. Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) experts from both the Bases [Read More]