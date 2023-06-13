India: Passenger jet suffers tail strike at Indira Gandhi Airport

A passenger aircraft belonging to a private airline company in India has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday, announced the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

The IndiGo airline’s aircraft VT-IMG was on a domestic flight from the eastern city of Kolkata to Delhi on June 11. After landing the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around.

“During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew have been off-rostered pending investigation,” said the DGCA in an official statement.

It further said that the domestic flight was uneventful till the approach to land at the Delhi airport. ■

 

