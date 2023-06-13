Man arrested after 3 killed in Nottingham

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the city center of Nottingham, central England, local police said on Tuesday.

Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road on early Tuesday morning, and another man was later found dead in Magdala Road, the police said in a statement. In another incident in Milton Street, a van attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked, and we have a man in custody,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

Multiple roads were closed in Nottingham on Tuesday morning and all tram services have been suspended. ■