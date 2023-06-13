Russian Pacific Fleet ships hold drills in Sea of Japan

A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships successfully detected and attacked a mock enemy submarine during operational exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the fleet’s press service said on Monday.

The group, consisting of the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov and two large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, used reactive depth charges to strike at the simulated submarine’s location, said the press service.

The ships also conducted joint artillery firing on sea and air targets, using 100-mm guns and 30-mm automatic mounts. They also practiced jamming and clearing minefields.

The exercises, which involve more than 60 warships and support vessels, 35 naval aircraft, coastal troops and over 11,000 servicemen, are being held on June 5-20 under the command of Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina. ■

