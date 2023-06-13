Spain: RTVE predicts the right-wing People’s Party victory

An opinion poll published by the Spanish state TV network RTVE predicts the right-wing People’s Party’s (PP) victory in the country’s snap July 23 general election.

Should the PP conclude a coalition deal with the far-right Vox party, it could thus achieve a working majority, according to the poll.

The poll shows that the PP would win 32 percent of the vote or 137 seats in the country’s 350-seat Congress of Deputies.

That would be 11 percent (48 deputies) more than what the party won in the November 2019 election and would also be roughly in line with the results the party obtained in the regional and municipal elections held on May 28.

The Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would win 25 percent of the vote (99 seats), which is 3 percent and 21 seats less than in the last election. Vox is predicted to win 14.4 percent of the vote (44 seats).

The left-wing electoral platform Sumar and the far-left Podemos party are currently negotiating an electoral pact, which would strengthen the political left. The center-right Ciudadanos party, which won 10 seats in the previous election, said it will not run in the upcoming election following its crushing results in the regional and municipal elections in recent months.

The results of the RTVE poll also call into question Sanchez’s wisdom in calling a general election directly after his party’s poor showing in the country’s May 28 local elections. However, with six weeks to go before Spain returns to the polls, the PP’s advantage is far from conclusive, according to local analysts. ■

