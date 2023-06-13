Swimmer’s vigilant after recent shark kills tourist in Red Sea resort

Swimmers remain vigilant after a Russian tourist was killed in a shark attack in the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada in southeastern Egypt last Thursday.

The Consulate General of Russia in Hurghada confirmed the death of a Russian man as “a result of a shark attack.”

Since the attack, the consulate posted a warning on its Facebook page to the Russian citizens in Hurghada to remain vigilant when they are in the sea and to strictly follow the Egyptian authorities’ instructions in terms of swimming and diving ban.

A video circulated on social media shows a man swimming in the sea was torn into two parts by a huge shark.

The hotel’s lifeguards found one part of the victim’s body, and a team managed to find and cage the shark, a source from the hotel where the 24-year-old victim was staying told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Another two tourists were also wounded in the shark attack, the source added.

Shark attacks are relatively rare at the Red Sea resorts in Egypt, but the Egyptian authorities last year had closed off a stretch of the country’s Red Sea coastline after two tourists were killed in a shark attack.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, especially Hurghada, are popular destinations for Russian tourists.