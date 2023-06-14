German inflation slows to 6.1 pct in May: Destatis

Inflation in Germany continued to slow to 6.1 percent in May, dropping to its lowest level since March 2022, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

In April, inflation in Europe’s largest economy was still at 7.2 percent. “The rate of inflation has continued to slow but remains at a high level nevertheless,” Destatis President Ruth Brand said in a statement.

Food prices continued to be “by far the biggest driver of inflation among all product groups” in Germany, only slowing slightly to 14.9 percent, according to Destatis. Prices for dairy products rose particularly sharply, by 28.2 percent.

Prices for energy products, on the other hand, “slowed noticeably” to 2.6 percent in May. While prices for natural gas and firewood continued to rise faster than overall inflation by more than 20 percent, prices for petroleum products fell by 15.5 percent.

In the first quarter of 2023, high inflation more than offset wage growth in Germany, causing real wages to fall by 2.3 percent year-on-year, according to official figures.

In view of the heavy financial burdens, many people in Germany are continuing to cut back on consumption. Almost two out of three felt “left alone with the sharp rise in consumer prices,” according to a representative survey published on Tuesday by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv).

“Not everyone is affected equally by the crisis. There is a threat of a split in society,” vzbv Executive Director Ramona Pop warned in a statement. “Particularly worrying” was the fact that 44 percent of the German population were saving on food purchases. Last year, this figure was still 35 percent.

Inflation in the eurozone is expected to remain high in the coming years, with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) goal of keeping inflation below 2 percent “a long way off,” the German Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) said recently.

To counteract this, the ECB has already raised its key interest rate in seven steps to 3.75 percent. For this Thursday, experts anticipate another step, but not the last. “For me, it is not a foregone conclusion that we will reach the interest rate peak as early as this summer,” Joachim Nagel, head of the Deutsche Bundesbank and member of the ECB’s Governing Council, commented. ■