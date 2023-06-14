Greece: 59 dead in migrant boat disaster

The death toll has risen to 59 following the capsizing of a fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants off southwestern Greece, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

A total of 104 passengers have been rescued, while a search and rescue operation was underway to locate a yet unclear number of missing, according to the report.

The incident happened in international waters, 47 nautical miles off the coast of Pylos town during nighttime between Tuesday and Wednesday, and survivors told authorities the fishing boat had sailed off from Tobruk in Libya and was heading for Italy, ERT reported.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said in an earlier press release that none of the passengers were wearing a life jacket and Greek authorities were alerted by Italian authorities about the incident.

The nationalities of victims and survivors have not been identified yet.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will travel to the nearby city of Kalamata, where the rescued are being transferred, her office said.

On Tuesday evening, in a separate incident south of Crete island, Greek authorities rescued 80 migrants and refugees who were on board a sailing boat, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx since 2015 and hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea in the past eight years. ■

A rescue operation was underway on Tuesday off the coast of Evia island in the Aegean Sea, after a boat carrying a yet unclear number of migrants sank, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. Nine [Read More] 3 dead, 12 missing after refugee boat capsizes off Greece’s Mykonos island Three people died and 12 went missing after a boat carrying an unknown number of refugees and migrants capsized off Mykonos island in the Aegean Sea, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Friday. Two people [Read More]