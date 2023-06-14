Jordan and Egypt to work on gas infrastructure

Jordan and Egypt have inked an agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in the realm of gas infrastructure.

As per the deal, Egypt will utilize the floating storage vessel located at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Port in Aqaba, Jordan for gas processing. In return, Jordan will receive liquefied natural gas from Egypt and will, when required, pump back a portion of the natural gas through existing pipelines between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh and his counterpart Tarek El-Molla.

Kharabsheh highlighted the agreement’s primary objective of maximizing resource utilization while reducing costs for both countries.

Egypt will utilize the Aqaba floating vessel until the expiration of the ship’s lease contract at the end of 2025, the Jordanian minister said.

For his part, El-Molla emphasized Egypt’s expertise in various domestic gas applications and expressed a commitment to sharing its experience with Jordan to maximize mutual benefits.

He stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in various projects, particularly those centering on energy efficiency, carbon reduction and tackling global warming, where natural gas plays a pivotal role. ■

Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increased sharply in 2022, Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has said. The total natural gas exported by Israel to Egypt and Jordan rose reached 9.21 billion [Read More] Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increase Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increased sharply in 2022, Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has said. The total natural gas exported by Israel to Egypt and Jordan rose reached 9.21 billion [Read More] Energean to develop new Mediterranean gas field Israel gave a green light to the London-based gas and oil company Energean to develop a new gas field discovered in the Mediterranean Sea off the country’s northern shores, the Israeli Energy Ministry said in [Read More]