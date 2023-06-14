Jordan: Dust storms force passenger jet back to Amman

A Royal Jordanian flight heading to Aqaba on Tuesday returned to the capital of Amman due to a dust storm, said Fayez Al Fayez, spokesperson of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

The airplane had hovered and waited for the weather condition to ease, but was forced to return to Amman due to the severe dust, Fayez was quoted as saying by the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency.

The ASEZA spokesperson called on the public, mainly the elderly and those with respiratory diseases, to take precautions against the dust storm in Aqaba.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Maritime Authority issued a warning for vessels against high wind speed and high waves.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) predicted the dust over Jordan would increase gradually, resulting in a decrease in visibility in many regions of the kingdom.

The JMD also warned of possible flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, slippery roads and low visibility due to the dust storm, calling on the public to take precautions. ■

Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday the order of up to 121 Boeing 787 airliners for two national carriers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, [Read More] Turkish Airlines plane returns to Uganda’s airport after bird strike during take-off A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Turkey had to return to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the [Read More]