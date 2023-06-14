Pakistan to evacuate around 100,000 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Pakistan will evacuate around 100,000 people as part of its efforts to ensure the safety of those living in the country’s coastal area ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Inam Haider Malik.

The evacuations will be completed by early Thursday, the day the cyclone is expected to hit Pakistan’s southern coastal areas, including Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, the NDMA chairman said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Malik said the cyclone’s intensity has increased and has been declared from a severe to a very severe cyclonic emergency, adding that measures are underway to control the storm’s effects and weather damage. ■