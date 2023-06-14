Turkish police swoop on huge money laundering operation

Turkish police have detained 23 suspects in an operation against money laundering in five cities.

In the operation carried out in Istanbul, Ankara, Mugla, Antalya, and Aydin, the police seized assets worth more than 1 billion Turkish liras (42.3 million U.S. dollars) from the suspects allegedly engaged in the cocaine trade and other criminal activities in many European countries, the Demiroren news agency reported.

The seized assets include real estate in Türkiye, cash, jewelry, and other valuables. The police also found a suitcase full of money, a gold-plated gun, and luxury watches at the suspects’ homes.

The operation, which had been planned for two years, was carried out by the Turkish police’s counter-narcotics unit, with the support of special forces, according to the report. ■