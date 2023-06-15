Israeli medical technologies on display

The MedinIsrael Week event held for displaying Israeli medical technologies continues in coastal city of Tel Aviv.

The four-day biennial event, organized by the the Israel Export Institute (IEI) in cooperation with the health and economy ministries and the Israel Innovation Authority, is held for the seventh time and includes a conference, exhibitions, and visits to medical centers to introduce Israel’s innovative health technologies.

The event aims to connect Israeli medtech with the international industry to generate collaborations and enhance knowledge sharing, the IEI said.

The exhibitions are presenting Israeli health innovations for non-contact prevention of sleep apnea, artificial intelligence remote monitoring of patients, brain training, freezing tumors using liquid nitrogen, fall prevention, cancer prediction, and more.

