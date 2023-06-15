Morocco’s army seize 3.5 tonnes of cannabis

The Moroccan Military has announced the seizure of 3.5 tonnes of cannabis off the coast of Mehdia, north of the capital Rabat.

According to a statement from the Moroccan Military, the Moroccan Navy Coast Guard thwarted the smuggling attempts on a Go-Fast boat while conducting patrols in the Atlantic.

The operation arrested six individuals, including one individual of Spanish nationality, and handed them over to the Mehdia Royal Gendarmerie.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. ■