Finland: Pekka Haavisto will run for president

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will run for president in the country’s scheduled January 2024 presidential election.

This will be Haavisto’s third attempt at becoming Finland’s head of state.

Though Haavisto represents the Green party in the cabinet, he will be running as a candidate of an election alliance. “This will make it easier for those who are not supporters of the Greens to join in the election campaign,” Haavisto told journalists.

In recent polls, Haavisto has been a leading contender for president.

Haavisto said he expected foreign policy issues to dominate the presidential election. “Finland may have hard times ahead that we have to be able to face together.”

The Green politician was twice runner-up in presidential elections.

Finland’s president is elected in a direct popular vote. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to the second round.

