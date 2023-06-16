Lebanon has the potential for rapid recovery – Saudi minister

Lebanon’s caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam has said that the country will establish communication channels with Saudi ministries to facilitate joint projects in various sectors, including infrastructure, oil, and gas.

Salam made the remarks earlier this week during his meeting with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Faleh in Beirut, where the two sides discussed ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

As the two sides agreed to cooperate on “joint preliminary programs,” his ministry is conducting a comprehensive study of investment opportunities in Lebanon’s infrastructure and oil and gas industries, according to the Lebanese minister.

He also said that Lebanon is looking, in cooperation with the Saudi side, to expand into new vital sectors, such as maritime facilities, airports, railways, renewable energy, and so on.

For his part, Al-Faleh said Saudi Arabia is confident that Lebanon has the potential for rapid recovery and prosperity, adding the kingdom is committed to supporting Lebanon’s economic development.

The meeting comes amid a thaw in relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. In October 2021, Saudi Arabia banned all Lebanese imports and recalled its ambassador to Beirut after former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement in Yemen’s civil war.

Last month, the economy ministers of Lebanon and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to enhance economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. The agreement is seen as a positive step towards rebuilding relations between the two countries. ■

