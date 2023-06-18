Erdogan to focus on reducing inflation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his government would focus on reducing inflation to single digits from the current nearly 40 percent.

“The uncertainty of the election time is now over. Our hand is stronger,” Erdogan told Turkish exporters during a meeting of the Turkish Exporters Assembly in Istanbul.

“We will reduce the inflation, which has been a headache also for the world, to single digits… Our new economic leadership will prioritize this issue,” he said.

Türkiye’s annual inflation fell to 39.59 percent in May after hitting a 24-year high of 85.51 percent in October last year, according to official data.

Erdogan named Mehmet Simsek as the treasury and finance minister after winning the historic elections in May. The new minister has hinted at a return to orthodox policies, including rate hikes. ■

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the EU’s statement regarding north Cyprus being given the observer member status in the Organization of Turkic States. Erdogan said: “What the European Union Earthquake drill in Turkey and north of Cyprus ANKARA – Turkey and northern Cyprus will hold a nationwide drill on Saturday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the Duzce earthquake. On Nov. 12, 1999, the city of Duzce was rocked by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake [Read More]