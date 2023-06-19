Djibouti and Kenya to abolish visa requirements

Djibouti and Kenya have agreed to abolish visa requirements for their respective nationals.

In a recent press statement, the office of Kenya president said the two east African nations hope to spur their bilateral trade with a push for a visa free regime for respective nationals.

The two countries also hope to boost bilateral investment ties as well as bolster regional stability with the move to abolish visa requirements for their respective nationals.

Kenya and Djibouti are founding members of the eight member states of the east African bloc IGAD, which was created in 1996 to supersede the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD) founded in 1986 with a view to enhancing political and economic ties among east African nations.

