Israel to establish innovation centers to encourage entrepreneurship

Israel has launched a plan to establish innovation centers in peripheral regions, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) said in a statement.

The plan, at a cost of 75 million shekels (21 million U.S. dollars), aims to establish up to five innovation centers in the north and south of the country to encourage entrepreneurship, hi-tech employment, and a sustainable economy in the regions, the statement noted.

As part of the plan, initiated by several government ministries and the IIA, franchisees consisting of Israeli companies and non-profit organizations will be selected for the setup and operation of the innovation centers.

The centers may focus on innovative technologies in agriculture, food, energy, climate challenges, and more, according to the statement.

The plan will also support the set up of innovative projects while cooperating with local academic and research institutions, local authorities, and existing industries in the periphery, it added.