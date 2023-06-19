Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary system

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government will resume the advancement of the contested plan to overhaul the judiciary system as early as this week.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said his government will take “practical steps” to reform the justice system in a “responsible and measured manner.”

His announcement came after the negotiations with opposition parties collapsed on Thursday. Netanyahu blamed opposition leader Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, leader of the center-right party of the National Unity, for the collapse of the talks, which aimed to find an agreed compromise on the divisive plan.

Lapid and Gantz announced on Thursday they were pausing the talks after Netanyahu’s far-right coalition failed to appoint a lawmaker for a powerful parliamentary committee that picks the judges in the country. Because the committee was short of one member, it could not be convened.

“No committee, no talks,” Lapid said in a press conference.

Netanyahu’s bid to press ahead with the overhaul plan comes amid nationwide protests. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in anti-overhaul rallies across the country for the 24th consecutive week.

The governing coalition, the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, says the overhaul is needed to balance the overly-active Supreme Court. Its opponents say the plan will weaken the entire legal system and undermine the rule of law. ■

