Yemen’s Houthis accuse Saudi border guards of wounding 3 citizens

Three Yemenis were wounded at the border “as a result of a Saudi artillery shelling” in the past day, the Houthi group in Yemen said on Sunday.

According to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the three Yemeni citizens were wounded in the border district of Shada in the northwestern province of Saada and were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate response from the Saudi Arabian government.

Saada is a stronghold of the Houthi group, which has been at war with the Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

The Yemeni northern border areas have become notorious for smuggling activities and illegal migration of Yemenis and Africans who are in search of better opportunities.

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, when the Houthi group advanced from Saada and seized control of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 attempting to restore the government to power. ■