Australia name final roster for 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

Basketball Australia on Tuesday announced a 12-player roster for the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, featuring a mix of experienced medalists and emerging new faces.

The newly-released line-up sees 2022 World Cup bronze medalists Tess Madgen, Darcee Garbin and Anneli Maley headline the team, along with Keely Froling, Lauren Nicholson and Lauren Scherf, who helped Australia reach the podium at the 2021 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, 25-year-olds Chloe Bibby, Chantel Horvat and Amy Atwell are expected to make their debuts for the Opals before a home crowd at the Asia Cup.

Some big names that shone at last year’s World Cup are absent from the final roster.

Samantha Whitcomb, Ezi Magbegor and Cayla George are currently competing in the United States, while Marianna Tolo, who was included in the 19-player extended squad in May, had to withdraw due to a foot injury.

Third-time Women’s National Basketball League Coach of the Year Award winner Shannon Seebohm has taken the baton as head coach of the Opals for the first time.

With the team assembled in Sydney ahead of the first game, Seebohm said that she was pleased to lock in the final 12, adding that every member is looking forward to the challenge of competing against Asia’s best.

“Between both international and domestic basketball calendars, schedules do become very busy, so we did face challenges with player availability as well as those trying to recover from injuries,” said Seebohm.

“The positive is that this gives opportunities to other players, like our debutants, who have the chance to gain valuable experience against international players and represent Australia, which is a special moment for any professional athlete,” the head coach added.

From June 26 to July 2, the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A will be staged at the Quaycentre in Australia’s Sydney.

The competition will also qualify four teams for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The opening day will see Australia go head to head with the Philippines in Group B, while in Group A, 2022 World Cup silver medalists China will compete against Lebanon. ■