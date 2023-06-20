Australia releases critical minerals strategy for renewable energy transition

The Australian government has outlined a roadmap to help the country become a renewable energy superpower.

Madeleine King, the Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, on Tuesday released the Critical Minerals Strategy 2023-2030.

Under the plan, Australia will become a globally producer of raw and processed critical minerals and boost economic opportunities.

According to King, Australia is a leading producer of lithium, rare earths, cobalt, copper and some other critical minerals, which are crucial for low-emissions technology such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

The strategy earmarks 500 million Australian dollars (340.2 million U.S. dollars) in funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to support critical minerals projects.

King said the strategy makes it clear that Australia can play a crucial role in delivering the processed minerals the world needs for a clean energy future.

“While the potential is great, so too are the challenges,” King said in a statement.

“The Strategy makes it clear our natural minerals endowment provides a foot in the door, but we must do more to create Australian jobs and capitalise on this unique opportunity.”

The strategy highlights focus areas including growing a skilled workforce, with some of its objectives are to build sovereign capability in critical minerals processing. ■