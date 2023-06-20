Palestinian PM calls on U.S. to take measures to protect two-state solution

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Monday urged the United States to take serious measures to protect the two-state solution and recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Ishtaye made the appeal during a meeting with a U.S. delegation headed by Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department, according to an official statement.

He called on Washington to support Palestine to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and support the Palestinian approach in seeking “full membership” in the United Nations. ■