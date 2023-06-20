Palestinian PM calls on U.S. to take measures to protect two-state solution

June 20, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Israel, Mediterranean Focus 0

A Palestinian man holds a flag during a protest against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the West Bank, in Gaza City, on Jan. 31, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the West Bank prompted outrage among many Palestinians, who demonstrated on Tuesday to express their opposition to the U.S. top diplomat's presence in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Monday urged the United States to take serious measures to protect the two-state solution and recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Ishtaye made the appeal during a meeting with a U.S. delegation headed by Barbara Leaf, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department, according to an official statement.

He called on Washington to support Palestine to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and support the Palestinian approach in seeking “full membership” in the United Nations. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 8616 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG