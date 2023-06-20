Turkish gendarmerie seizes nearly 200 ancient coins

Turkish gendarmerie has confiscated 198 ancient coins as part of a crackdown on the illicit trade of historical artifacts in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, the Ihlas News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The gendarmerie forces acted on a tip-off that two suspects were holding the ancient coins in their possessions, in order to sell them to potential buyers, said the report.

The forces detained the suspects during a raid on their house, it added.

Turkish security forces have been frequently launching operations into suspects of illegal antiquities trafficking rings across the country. ■