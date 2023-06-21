4 killed in Russian factory blast

At least four people were killed and two others injured in an explosion and a subsequent fire at a gunpowder factory in southwestern Russia’s Tambov region on Tuesday.

The blast occurred in the building of a gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk. The fire from the explosion has been extinguished, TASS news agency reported.

“Human error was the cause. I can say without any doubt that it was not a terrorist attack. Unfortunately, there were casualties,” head of the Tambov region, Maxim Yegorov said, adding that nothing threatens the plant’s workers or residents of neighboring settlements.

An investigation is underway. ■

Finnish tourism revenue this year would be about 2 billion euros (2 billion U.S. dollars) less than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, said the Association of Service Sector Employers (Palta) on Monday. “If tourism remains [Read More] Cyprus records increase in revenues from tourism Based on the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €97,8 mn in March 2023 compared to €69,1 mn in the corresponding month of the [Read More]