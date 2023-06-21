Colombia upset Germany in international friendly

Colombia clinched a 2-0 friendly win over an uninspired Germany on Tuesday thanks to second-half goals from Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado.

After two consecutive winless games, Hansi Flick’s men were looking for victory to take a positive result into the summer break, but it was the visitors from South America who took the reins.

Yerry Mina headed narrowly wide in the 14th minute before Rafael Santos Borre’s dangerous header forced Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into action nine minutes later.

Germany couldn’t keep the visitors at bay as Malick Thiaw denied Diaz a free shot with a last-ditch tackle at the half-hour mark. Ter Stegen remained busy and tipped Mina’s effort over the bar moments later.

Germany showed signs of life in the closing stages of the first half when Kai Havertz’s effort was saved by Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

The Cafeteros started where they left off and opened the scoring in the 54th minute when Cuadrado had time and space to whip a pinpoint cross into the area where Diaz nodded home from close range.

The hosts couldn’t respond, whereas Colombia kept it going and unleashed another dangerous effort through Jhon Arias at the hour mark.

Colombia made it 2-0 and broke Germany’s resistance in the closing stages as Joshua Kimmich’s handball allowed Cuadrado to convert a penalty in the 82nd minute.

“I am of course very disappointed as the team failed to implement our strategy. I am sorry for the supporters. We wanted to test things here and there but that went wrong. The results aren’t on our side, and we must analyse that. We must put another performance on the pitch in September,” said Germany head coach Hansi Flick.

“It is of course a disappointing result for us, especially if we look at the last three games. We weren’t good enough, but I also do think that we lack in quality. I think a few players will not make it to Euro 2024, with all due respect,” said Germany sporting director Rudi Voller.

Germany have another two friendlies scheduled, as Die Mannschaft face Japan on September 9 before hosting France three days later. ■