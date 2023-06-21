Iran appeals for regional convergence to ensure maritime security

Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Shahram Irani said regional cooperation and convergence are necessary for safeguarding maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

Irani made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA published on Tuesday, when asked about his ongoing visit to Pakistan.

The commander said that the regional countries have gained the necessary capabilities to ensure their own security, stressing that Iran and Pakistan will stand by each other in guarding the world’s economic lifelines.

He added that given the regional and global status quo, Iran and Pakistan should enhance bilateral cooperation in educational, industrial, military and scientific areas.

Irani noted that the two countries are willing to promote regional convergence and cooperation, particularly in the military sector.

Heading a senior military delegation, Irani arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit at the invitation of Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, chief of the naval staff of the Pakistan Navy, to discuss ways to expand bilateral military cooperation.

Earlier this month, Irani announced that Iran plans to form a new regional and transregional naval alliance to ensure security in the regional waters.

He listed the countries willing to join the alliance as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq, among others. ■