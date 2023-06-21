Iran says repatriates nearly 14,000 Afghans in 9 days

Some 13,876 Afghan nationals living “illegally” in Iran were repatriated to their home country through Iran’s northeastern border crossing over the past nine days, the IRIB news agency reported on Tuesday.

The move aimed to counter the illegal presence of foreign nationals in Iran, IRIB quoted Majid Shoja, the border police commander of the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, as saying.

Shoja called on foreign nationals to enter Iran through official and legal gateways lest they should face “serious legal actions.”

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees, more than 60,000 Afghan refugees have reportedly returned home from Iran since January, and over 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in Iran. ■

Iran and Syria are reportedly prepared to increase the number of civil flights between them on June 5. In a recent statement, Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), said at present, flights [Read More] Iran will help Syria build communications satellites Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour said Iran will help Syria build communications satellites, official news agency IRNA reports. The minister made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting during his [Read More] Iran, Syria sign comprehensive deal on enhancing economic cooperation Iran and Syria on Thursday signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The MoU was signed by Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister [Read More]