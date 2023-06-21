Israel ends free Covid tests from July, ministry says

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday in a statement the cancellation of the array of COVID-19 antigen tests, which has been provided for free nationwide for over three years.

Amid the decrease in the dimensions of the pandemic in Israel and around the world, the ministry is transforming to fight the pandemic under the regular health system, the statement explained.

The ministry said that the cancellation would take effect on July 6, and from that date, the health maintenance organizations will perform coronavirus tests for their insured in accordance with the medical judgment.

Also, PCR and antigen tests, including remote supervised home tests, could still be offered for a fee by approved providers, the statement added.

The resources saved due to this decision will allow more focus and investment in strengthening the public health system, it concluded.