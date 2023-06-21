Israel ends free Covid tests from July, ministry says

Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Monday in a statement the cancellation of the array of COVID-19 antigen tests, which has been provided for free nationwide for over three years.
Amid the decrease in the dimensions of the pandemic in Israel and around the world, the ministry is transforming to fight the pandemic under the regular health system, the statement explained.
The ministry said that the cancellation would take effect on July 6, and from that date, the health maintenance organizations will perform coronavirus tests for their insured in accordance with the medical judgment.
Also, PCR and antigen tests, including remote supervised home tests, could still be offered for a fee by approved providers, the statement added.
The resources saved due to this decision will allow more focus and investment in strengthening the public health system, it concluded.
Israel lifts mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients
Israel decided to cancel the mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients, according to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Health on Sunday. The ease will take effect on Tuesday, ending the over three-year quarantine [Read More]
Tourism in Israel surges after Covid slump
The number of foreign tourists visiting Israel in 2022 reached 2.7 million, according to an annual report issued by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics. The figure represents a 6.8-fold increase, compared to 396,500 foreign [Read More]
Direct passenger flight resumes between Chinese mainland, Israel after COVID-19 hiatus
JERUSALEM – A commercial flight operated by China’s Hainan Airlines landed at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on Tuesday morning, marking the resumption of direct passenger flight between the Chinese mainland and Israel [Read More]