Lebanon to continue austerity policy at diplomatic missions amid financial crisis

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (R) speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 20, 2023. Lebanon will continue an austerity policy at its overseas diplomatic missions for at least two more years amid the current financial crisis, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Lebanon will continue an austerity policy at its overseas diplomatic missions for at least two more years amid the current financial crisis, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday.

Bou Habib said at a press conference in Beirut that his ministry will cut the salaries and spending of ambassadors to overcome the crisis.

“The austerity policy also applies to office rents and housing for heads of missions,” he said, adding his ministry will stop paying for the travel costs of delegations and official missions.

Lebanon has been mired in an unprecedented financial crisis, which forces the government to cut its spending and search for ways to increase its revenues. ■

