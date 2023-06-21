Search for Titanic submersible continues

A search continues for small submersible carrying tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic, which went missing off the east coast of Canada on Sunday.

The vessel was reported missing 370 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland.

Although the expedition departed from Canada, the Titanic wreck lies within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Boston fleet.

The trip to the Titanic was run by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company. It uses a five-person submersible named Titan to reach the wreckage 3,800 meters below the surface.

OceanGate’s website advertises a seven-night voyage to the Titanic for 250,000 U.S. dollars per person.

Israel unveils unmanned submarine for intelligence-gathering operations Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a state-run aerospace and defense company, on Thursday unveiled the “first of its kind” intelligence unmanned submarine. With a length of 10.9 meters and a diameter of 1.9 meters, the new [Read More] 2 homegrown submarines to join Iranian navy: commander Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Shahram Irani said two homegrown diesel-electric Fateh (conqueror) submarines will join the country’s naval fleet in the near future. The delivery of the two submarines, Fateh-2 and Fateh-3, to the navy’s [Read More]