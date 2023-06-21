Türkiye raises minimum wage by 34 pct to address inflation

Türkiye will raise the monthly minimum wage by another 34 percent from 8,506 Turkish liras (about 361 U.S. dollars) to 11,402 liras starting July, following a raise in January, the country’s Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan announced Tuesday.

The minimum wage assessment commission consisting of representatives of the government, labor union and employers’ association, has reached a consensus on the new minimum wage for more than 7 million workers, Isikhan said at a press conference in the capital Ankara.

The interim hike was made at a level that will protect the purchasing power of workers against inflation, he said, adding that the government will continue to provide tax exemptions for employers as well.

The minimum wage increased by 107 percent compared with the second half of 2022, the minister said.

The country’s inflation recorded a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent in October last year, pushing the government to raise the minimum wage by 54.5 percent in January.

The annual inflation slowed to 39.6 percent in May after the government provided households with natural gas free of charge. ■

