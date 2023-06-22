1 dead, 9 missing after fishing boat sinks in southern Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard said rescuers retrieved a body and were searching for nine people still missing after a fishing boat sank off Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines early Thursday.

The coast guard said the boat, Genesis 2, which carried at least 24 people, “half submerged” at around 01:00 a.m. local time after encountering rough seas in the waters off Banganga town.

Fishing boats in the vicinity immediately conducted search and rescue operations and saved 14 crew, the coast guard said in an initial statement.

The coast guard said it has sent a vessel to the area to help in the ongoing search and rescue. ■