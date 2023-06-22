8 million people die annually from poor-quality health care

Two UN agencies report an estimated 8 million people die annually in 137 low- and middle-income countries from poor-quality health care.

A joint report released by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said such inferior care eventually costs 6 trillion U.S. dollars in economic losses every year from poor health and premature mortality.

The research found only 12 percent of all countries have more than 75 percent of the funding needed to reach targets for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in healthcare facilities.

“WASH in health care facilities is essential for quality care — on this there is universal consensus,” the UNICEF-WHO study found. “Many countries are taking action, but more collaborative, focused and expansive effort and investments are needed.”

The 80-page report warned that as the risk of future pandemics, climate change, geopolitical insecurity and conflict increases, investment in health care is more critical than ever. Millions of lives could be saved, and billions of dollars in economic losses could be prevented through the simple, affordable WASH intervention.

Safe WASH services enable life-saving infection prevention and control practices curb the spread of antimicrobial resistance, and help deliver quality primary health care services to all, UNICEF and WHO said. ■

