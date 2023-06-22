Int’l Fair of Algiers opens for new opportunities, partnerships

The 54th International Fair of Algiers kicked off in Algeria’s capital city of Algiers on Tuesday, with Italy as the guest of honor.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inaugurated the fair, which is one of Africa’s largest exhibition fairs.

Under the theme of “Algeria: Vision and New Perspectives,” this year’s fair attracted a total of 638 companies, including 165 foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.

The six-day event serves as a comprehensive platform for various sectors, including services, chemical and petrochemical industries, military industries, electronic and electrical industries, agri-food, construction and public works, mechanical and steel industry.

It also offers opportunities for both Algerian and foreign companies to establish new partnerships. ■