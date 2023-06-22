Norway to provide 161-mln-USD support to Syria, region

Norway will provide 1.7 billion Norwegian kroner (161 million U.S. dollars) in support to assist those affected by the crisis, earthquakes, and the steep rise in food prices in Syria and its neighboring countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt has said.

“More than 15 million Syrians were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance already before the earthquake hit in February. Now, as a result of the earthquake, that number has risen still higher,” she said in a press release.

Huitfeldt emphasized Norway’s commitment to shifting its assistance focus toward an early recovery approach, recognizing its importance in strengthening critical services and facilities necessary for the health and safety of the affected population.

“Norway is providing support for income-generating activities and the rehabilitation of agriculture and irrigation facilities with the aim of enabling people in Syria and its neighboring countries to become more self-sufficient,” she said.

Huitfeldt reiterated Norway’s support for the pivotal role played by the United Nations (UN) in the Syrian conflict.

“Norway supports the efforts of the UN special envoy to find a peaceful solution in Syria. Only an inclusive political solution can bring an end to this conflict and the suffering of the Syrian people,” Huitfeldt said.

Over the past 12 years, Norway has provided more than 18 billion Norwegian kroner to alleviate the crisis in Syria. (1 Norwegian krone = 0.095 U.S. dollar) ■