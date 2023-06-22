“Oppressive” heat wave continues scorching U.S. Texas

An “oppressive” heat wave is continuing scorching the south central U.S. state of Texas, where triple digit temperatures are expected to last for the next several days, forecasters said on Wednesday.

Meteorologists expect that temperatures will soar into 100s and 110s degrees Fahrenheit throughout June across Texas and are likely hit heat records for at least the next several days.

“No clear end in sight to this oppressive heat,” weather service AccuWeather said on Twitter. “Continue to do what you can to keep cool!”

The second largest U.S. state has been baking with heat over the last few days. The temperature in San Angelo, a city in central Texas, soared to an all-time high of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, data from the weather service showed.

Much of the state now is under an excessive heat warning, which means that dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110-120 degrees Fahrenheit are expected, according to the weather service.

“It’s going to be really bad…It’s going to be oppressive,” said Bob Fogarty, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Austin/San Antonio office.

He said that a strong high-pressure system and unusual humidity are to blame for the continuous heat wave, as the high-pressure, stagnant air tends to make the area above it hotter.

“It just lets us get hotter and hotter,” said Fogarty. “The sun just kind of bakes it each day.”

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s power grid operator, noted on Tuesday that the state hit an unofficial June record for energy demand on Monday, urging Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity.

Tens of thousands of people in Texas remained without power Tuesday due to storms and bad weather over the weekends, adding to the heat misery.

First responders with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services have received dozens of heat-related calls since temperatures began to increase last week, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” meteorologists have warned. ■