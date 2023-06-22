Original Red Bus Company celebrates fifteen year milestone in Cyprus

The owners of The Original Red Bus company look back at 15-years of operations in Cyprus:

Established in 2008, it was the brainchild of two individuals who met in Cyprus — one hailing from London and the other from Manchester. Inspired by the idea of open top tours, and together with a Cypriot partner we devised plans to bring our first bus to the island.

However, gaining approval to carry paying passengers on open-top buses required extensive negotiations with the Ministry of Transport, leading to changes in the law.

Additionally, the bus had to undergo further modifications, to comply with the Motor Vehicle Test requirements mandated by the Ministry before we were allowed to even apply for licences to operate.

These days, for the safety of our passengers, and with a growing fleet of buses, we have gone beyond the existing regulations by installing seatbelts on all upper seating.

In late June 2008, our inaugural tour took off, picking up passengers in the resort of Protaras and taking them on a traditional village tour. With a twice daily service and growing demand we soon

extended pickups to include Pernera & Kapparis.

Over the years, we have refined and expanded our tour offerings based on invaluable feedback from our passengers. Initially offering a single tour covering the traditional villages along the dividing line, we now offer three very popular tours that have been enjoyed by thousands of visitors.

Passengers can now choose between Divided Line, Varosha Experience or Famagusta/Varosha View tours – all operating throughout the summer season.

Our tours serve as a unique way to delve into Cypriot history, culture, traditions, and everyday life.

Along the way, passengers have the opportunity to shop, savour local products, pass through quaint villages, and learn about the captivating island of Cyprus. Designed to be educational and

informative, passengers are guided through the often unknown history of Cyprus.

We are proud to have been awarded TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for ten consecutive years prior to the pandemic. Additionally we have also been awarded a Commitment To Tourism

award which recognised our long term aims. With major tour operators offering our tours, together with our own dedicated booking team, https://www.theoriginalredbus.com continues to be the number one choice for open top tours on the east coast of Cyprus.

Over the past fifteen years, we have been deeply grateful for the support of thousands of passengers, our local community and our loyal staff.

We have faced difficult challenges over the years, especially during the pandemic, and couldn’t have survived without the support of all those above.

Looking to the future we hope to help thousands more passengers have a unique and memorable experience in Cyprus.

To mark our anniversary we are offering one of our most popular tours at just €15 for adults on Saturday July 1st.

Call (00357) 964 236 02 to book our 15th Birthday Divided Line Tour at just €15 – limited spaces.

Or for further information on all the tours available and to book online visit: https://www.theoriginalredbus.com